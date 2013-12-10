FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Romania's Fondul aims to sell 10 pct of Transgaz
December 10, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Romania's Fondul aims to sell 10 pct of Transgaz

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Fondul holds 15 pct stake in Transgaz

* To sell 10 pct in private placement (Adds details, share price)

BUCHAREST, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton, the manager of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea , said it aimed to sell about 10 percent of state-owned gas grid operator Transgaz in a private placement aimed largely at international investors.

The $4.7 billion fund, set up to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under communism, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned firms, including a 15 percent stake in Transgaz.

The 10 percent stake would be worth about $65.7 million based on Tuesday’s closing share price.

Earlier this month, the fund said it was assessing options for its Transgaz shares.

Templeton said in a statement on Tuesday that it still could increase or reduce the stake it aims to unload as well as not go ahead with the sale. Its remaining shares “will be subject to a 180-day lock-up”, the fund said.

Citigroup Global Markets Ltd, Raiffeisen Capital & Investment S.A. and Wood & Company Financial Services are acting as joint bookrunners in the sale.

Transgaz shares were down 1.6 percent on the day, and Fondul shares dropped 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
