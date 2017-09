BUCHAREST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton, the manager of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea , said it sold its 15 percent stake in state-owned gas grid operator Transgaz on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The fund sold 1,764,620 share in Trangaz for 172 lei per share, raising a total of 303.5 million lei ($94 million)according to Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by David Holmes)