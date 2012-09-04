FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fondiaria unsold ordinary share rights all placed
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Fondiaria unsold ordinary share rights all placed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The unsold rights on ordinary shares in the capital increase launched by insurer Fondiaria-SAI as part of a plan to merge into peer Unipol have all been placed at a throwaway price, according to Reuters data.

On Tuesday over 1 million rights were placed at a price of 0.0002 euros per right, Reuters data showed.

The two rights issues of Fondiaria and Unipol, each of 1.1 billion euros, closed on August 1 with unexercised ordinary share rights for both companies representing around 660 million euros.

Any unsold rights will be taken up by the banking consortium led by Mediobanca and UniCredit.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.