FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fondiaria says 78.43 pct of ord shares in rights issue subscribed
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

Fondiaria says 78.43 pct of ord shares in rights issue subscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said on Monday an overall 78.43 percent of the ordinary shares in the 1.1 billion euro rights issue it launched as part of plans to merge with peer Unipol had been subscribed.

In a statement, Unipol said the 21.57 percent of ordinary shares that had not been sold, worth 197.7 million euros, would be underwritten by the banking consortium that includes Mediobanca and UniCredit.

The 74.78 percent of unsold savings shares in the issue, worth 135.9 million euros, will, as per previous agreement, be underwritten by Unipol, it said. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.