Dairy prices rise at NZ Fonterra auction

WELLINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - International milk prices in a global auction rose for the first time in two months, New Zealand’s Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday.

Fonterra’s Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer, rose 1.5 percent, with an average selling price of $3,277 per tonne.

It was the first rise in the index since mid-January.

The largest rise in prices were for cheese, anhydrous milk fat, and milk protein concentrate, with small falls for skim and whole milk powder.

The index has fallen around 30 percent since hitting a near four-year peak in March last year as global commodity prices have retreated.

Full details of the auction are at: www.globaldairytrade.info

Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one is on April 17.

The co-operative last week reaffirmed its payout forecast range for the 2011/2012 season of NZ$6.75-NZ$6.85 a kg of milk solids, and said it planned to expand its business by investing in milk production and dairy consumables in overseas markets. See

The payout for the 2010/11 season was a record NZ$8.25 a kilo on record production and sales.

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world’s dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand’s gross domestic product.