Dairy prices fall at NZ Fonterra auction

WELLINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - International milk prices fell in the latest global auction, New Zealand’s Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday, reversing a rise at the previous sale.

Fonterra’s Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer, fell 9.9 percent, with an average selling price of $2,983 per tonne.

The index resumed its falling trend seen for much of the year, after prices rose for the first time in two months at the last auction.

Prices fell for all dairy products on offer, with the largest fall seen in cheddar, which fell 12.1 percent, while rennet casein and while milk powder fell 11.9 percent and 11.0 percent, respectively.

The index has fallen around 30 percent since hitting a near four-year peak in March last year as global commodity prices have retreated.

Full details of the auction are at: www.globaldairytrade.info

Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one is on May 1.

The co-operative in March reaffirmed its payout forecast range for the 2011/2012 season of NZ$6.75-NZ$6.85 a kg of milk solids, and said it planned to expand its business by investing in milk production and dairy consumables in overseas markets. See

The payout for the 2010/11 season was a record NZ$8.25 a kilo on record production and sales.

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world’s dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand’s gross domestic product.