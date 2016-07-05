FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dairy prices fall, volumes increase at auction -NZ's Fonterra
July 5, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Dairy prices fall, volumes increase at auction -NZ's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - International milk prices fell while volumes increased
in this month's first auction held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter.
Fonterra's GDT Price Index dipped 0.4 percent, with an average selling price of $2,345 per tonne, in
the auction held on Tuesday.
The index remained unchanged at the previous sale, said Fonterra, which is known 
for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n' Fruity.
A total of 32,500 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, an increase of 40.8 percent from the previous one,
the cooperative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for July 19.
The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the nation's gross domestic product.
The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.
(Bengaluru Commodities desk)

