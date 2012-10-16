Dairy prices push higher in NZ Fonterra's auction

WELLINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - International milk prices resumed on the upward path, New Zealand’s Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday.

Fonterra’s Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer, rose 1.8 percent, with an average selling price of $3,399 per tonne. It followed a 0.9 percent fall at the previous auction two weeks ago, which had been the first fall since mid-July.

Dairy prices have been improving, in part because of the drought in the United States, as supply and demand were in better alignment.

At the latest auction, there was a 9.2 percent rise in whole milk powder and 4.3 percent lift in butter milk powder, but falls for cheddar, down 9.9 percent, rennet casein, and anhydrous milk fat.

Full details of the auction are at: www.globaldairytrade.info

Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with the next one due on Nov 2.

Last month, the co-operative said its final payout for the 2011/12 season by 19 percent to NZ$6.40 a kilo of milk solids, while confirming the current season forecast of NZ$5.65-NZ$5.75 largely because of a strong local currency. See

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around a third of the world’s dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand’s gross domestic product.

Dairy produce makes up more than a quarter of New Zealand’s NZ$48 billion annual export earnings, and the currency is often sensitive to movements in prices. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford)