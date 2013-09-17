FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dairy prices rise, volumes fall at auction -New Zealand's Fonterra
September 17, 2013 / 3:13 PM / 4 years ago

Dairy prices rise, volumes fall at auction -New Zealand's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - International milk prices rose while volumes fell in the second auction in September, the latest held by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, it said on Tuesday.

Fonterra’s GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, rose 0.3 percent, with an average selling price of $4,880 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

The jump followed a 1.1 percent fall in the previous sale, said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n’ Fruity.

A total of 46,664 tonnes was sold, falling 12.7 percent from the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).

The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one due on Oct. 1.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector is a major export earner for the country and generates more than 7 percent of gross domestic product.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly one-third of the world dairy trade.

