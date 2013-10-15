FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dairy prices slide, volumes skid at auction- New Zealand's Fonterra
October 15, 2013 / 3:28 PM / 4 years ago

Dairy prices slide, volumes skid at auction- New Zealand's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - International milk prices fell for the first time in around a month, while volumes dropped in the latest auction held by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter.

Fonterra’s GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, fell 1.9 percent, with an average selling price of $4,888 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

The slide followed a 2.4 percent rise in the previous sale, said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n’ Fruity.

A total of 43,261 tonnes was sold, down 4.4 percent on the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).

The auctions are held twice a month with the next one due on November 5.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector is a major export earner for the country and generates more than 7 percent of gross domestic product.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by around 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; editing by James Jukwey)

