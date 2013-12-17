Dairy prices rise, volumes drop at auction - NZ's Fonterra

Dec 17 (Reuters) - International milk prices rose for the third time in a row, while volumes fell in the latest auction held by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter.

Fonterra’s GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, rose 0.2 percent, with an average selling price of $4,990 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

A total of 47,858 tonnes was sold, falling 7.9 percent on the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). (Reporting By Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; editing by David Evans)