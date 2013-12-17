FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-UPDATE 1-Dairy prices rise, volumes drop at auction-NZ's Fonterra
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2013 / 6:31 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Dairy prices rise, volumes drop at auction-NZ's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats without change to text) (Adds details)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - International milk prices rose for the third time in a row while volumes fell in the latest auction held by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter.

Fonterra’s GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, rose 0.2 percent, with an average selling price of $4,990 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

The rise followed a 3.9 percent jump in the previous sale, said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n’ Fruity.

A total of 47,858 tonnes was sold, falling 7.9 percent on the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector is a major export earner for the country and generates more than 7 percent of gross domestic product.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by around 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. (Reporting By Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by David Evans and Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.