FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dairy prices rise, volumes falls at auction - NZ's Fonterra
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

Dairy prices rise, volumes falls at auction - NZ's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - International milk prices rose, while volumes fell in an auction held by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, on Tuesday.

Fonterra’s GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade Weighted Index, rose 1.4 percent, with an average selling price of $5,025 per tonne, in the auction.

A total of 41,024 tonnes was sold, down 11.6 percent from the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.