Dairy prices rise, volumes falls at auction - NZ's Fonterra

Jan 21 (Reuters) - International milk prices rose, while volumes fell in an auction held by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, on Tuesday.

Fonterra’s GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade Weighted Index, rose 1.4 percent, with an average selling price of $5,025 per tonne, in the auction.

A total of 41,024 tonnes was sold, down 11.6 percent from the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; editing by Jane Baird)