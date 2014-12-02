FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Dairy prices fall, volumes drop at auction -NZ's Fonterra
December 2, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Dairy prices fall, volumes drop at auction -NZ's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - - International milk prices fell while
volumes dropped in this month's first auction held by New
Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy
exporter.
    Fonterra's GDT Price Index dipped 1.1 percent, with an
average selling price of $2,513 per tonne, in the auction held
on Tuesday.
    The index fell 3.1 pct at the previous sale, said Fonterra,
which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n'
Fruity.
    A total of 39,273 tonnes was sold at the latest auction,
falling 0.9 percent from the previous one, the cooperative said
on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
    The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for December 16.
    The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar 
as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the
nation's gross domestic product.
    The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about
10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy
trade.
 
(Bengaluru Commodities desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
