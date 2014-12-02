FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dairy prices, volumes fall knocking NZ farmer payout hopes
December 2, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dairy prices, volumes fall knocking NZ farmer payout hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recast, adds currency, comment, changes dateline, headline)
    * Dairy price index down 1.1 pct in latest auction
    * Dairy giant Fonterra seen cutting payout forecast again
    * NZ dollar softens on price fall

    WELLINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - International milk prices fell
further in the latest auction held by Fonterra Co-operative
Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter, cementing
expectations of a cut in the forecast payout to New Zealand
farmers next week and knocking the currency.
    Fonterra's GDT Price Index dipped 1.1 percent, with an
average selling price of $2,513 per tonne, in the auction held
on Tuesday.
    The fall was driven by a 7.1 drop in the price of wholemilk
powder, a key product in setting the payout level to Fonterra's
10,500 suppliers.
    "We expect that a downward revision by Fonterra is a virtual
shoo-in," said ASB Bank rural economist Nathan Penny.
    Auction prices have nearly halved this year because of
oversupply and a drop in demand from major customer China, where
importers built up stocks last year. 
    Fonterra slashed its forecast payout in September to a
six-year low of NZ$5.30 per kg of milk solids from a previous
forecast of NZ$6.00. Last season it paid a record NZ$8.40.
    The company is expected to cut the forecast payout further
after a regular review next week, with analysts expecting a drop
to or below NZ$5 per kg.
    ASB's Penny expects a final payout of NZ$4.70, which factors
in some pick up in prices.
    Dairy produce accounts for more than a quarter of New
Zealand's export earnings and the slide in prices is expected to
hit national income by as much as NZ$5 billion.
    The New Zealand dollar, fell almost half a cent to
$0.7795 after the auction results.
    The auction had some signs of stabilization with a rise in
prices for skim milk powder, butter, casein and cheese, but that
was seen offering little comfort for producers.
    "It's not yet clear that prices have reached a floor,
particularly while milk production remains strong and demand
soft," Penny said.
    A total of 39,273 tonnes was sold at the latest auction,
falling 0.9 percent from the previous one, the cooperative said
on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
    The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for Dec. 16.   

 (Gyles Beckford, additional reporting Bengaluru Commodities
desk; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

