UPDATE 1--Dairy prices fall, volumes drop at auction -NZ's Fonterra
March 17, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1--Dairy prices fall, volumes drop at auction -NZ's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds comment, market reaction, changes dateline)
    WELLINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - International milk prices
fell for the first time in three months while volumes dropped in
Fonterra Co-operative Group's latest auction, renewing the
threat to farmer incomes and sending the New Zealand dollar
lower.
    Fonterra's GDT Price Index dipped 8.8 percent, with an
average selling price of $3,136 per tonne, in the auction held
on Tuesday. The result was the first decline since mid-December,
and the biggest fall since mid-July last year.
    "On the surface, it appears now that markets have factored a
less pessimistic New Zealand production outlook and bid down
prices," said Nathan Penny, rural economist at ASB.
    Dry weather and weak prices have seen farmers trim
production. Fonterra has forecast a 3.3 percent fall in output,
as well as cutting the volumes being offered for sale in the
auctions.
    Prices for the key wholemilk powder product, which underpins
Fonterra's forecast payout to its suppliers of NZ$4.70 a
kilogram, fell 9.6 percent after hefty rises in the previous two
auctions.
    ASB's Penny said it appeared that Fonterra, the world's
largest dairy exporter with brands such as Anchor, Anlene and
Fresh n' Fruity, had largely escaped any market backlash over
the threat to poison infant formula and other products which was
disclosed last week. 
    "A comparison of Fonterra and competitor ... prices for a
similar product showed that Fonterra actually increased its
premium.  On this basis, there is little evidence of the
contamination scare impacting prices," Penny said.
    A total of 20,258 tonnes was sold at the latest auction,
falling 8.3 percent from the previous one, the cooperative said
on the auction website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
    The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for April 1.
    The New Zealand dollar fell to a five-day low to
around $0.7310 from $0.7350.
    The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about
10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy
trade. 
    Dairy products account for more than a quarter of New
Zealand's export earnings and the sector generates more than 7
percent of the nation's gross domestic product.
     

 (Bengaluru Commodities desk and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Alan
Crosby)

