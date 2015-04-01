FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Dairy prices fall, volumes increase at auction -NZ's Fonterra
April 1, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Dairy prices fall, volumes increase at auction -NZ's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats without change to text)
April 1 (Reuters) - International milk prices fell while volumes
increased in this month's first auction held by New Zealand's
Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter.
    Fonterra's GDT Price Index dipped 10.8 percent, with an
average selling price of $2,746 per tonne, in the auction held
on Wednesday.
    The index fell 8.8 pct at the previous sale, said Fonterra,
which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n'
Fruity.
    A total of 23,162 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, an
increase of 14.3 percent from the previous one, the cooperative
said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
    The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for April 15.
    The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar 
as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the
nation's gross domestic product.
    The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about
10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy
trade.
 
(Bengaluru Commodities desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
