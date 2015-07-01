FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Global dairy prices reach six-yr low, milk powders slump
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Global dairy prices reach six-yr low, milk powders slump

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds comment, details)
    WELLINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - International dairy prices
slumped to a six-year low as demand for milk powder from major
buyers, including China, continued to fall with supply expected
to grow in the coming months.
    The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) price index fell 5.9
percent at fortnightly auctions held on Wednesday by New Zealand
dairy exporter Fonterra, posting its eighth consecutive
decline and taking average selling prices to $2,276 per tonne,
their weakest since July 2009.
    Offered volumes rose from the previous sale, and analysts
said that prices would continue to struggle as supply from New
Zealand, the world's biggest dairy exporter, picks up with the
beginning of the milking season.
    "It will be difficult for dairy commodity prices to increase
significantly in the coming months as the quantity of milk
powder available on GDT will rise with New Zealand's seasonal
increase in production," AgriHQ analysts said in a note.  
    The latest fall was driven by a 10.8 percent drop in prices
for whole milk powder, used in a range of products including
milk formula powders and confectionary, which also fell to a
six-year trough.
    Prices for all products fell, with skim milk powder sliding
5.8 percent. Cheddar eased 4.9 percent.
    The GDT index has lost 16.2 percent since the start of the
year as prices fell by more than half since 2014.
    Global demand for dairy products has also fallen sharply in
the past year. Slowing growth in China, the Middle East and some
emerging countries has cooled demand for protein from their
growing middle classes, while Russian import sanctions and
increasing farmer output has ramped up global supply.
    The ongoing slide in global dairy prices has prompted
Fonterra, the world's largest dairy processor, to forecast a
payout price for the current season of NZ$5.25 ($3.54) per kg of
milk solids, well below production costs for many farmers.
    The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about
10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy
trade.
($1 = 1.4835 New Zealand dollars)

 (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Wellington and Bengaluru
commodities desk, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.