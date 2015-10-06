FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dairy prices rise, volumes drop at auction -NZ's Fonterra
October 6, 2015

UPDATE 1-Dairy prices rise, volumes drop at auction -NZ's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Global dairy prices rose to
their highest since March, pulling further away from recent
12-year lows in decreased supply. 
    The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) price index climbed
9.9 percent at fortnightly auctions held by New Zealand dairy
exporter Fonterra late on Tuesday.
    Slowing supply, which could be intensified by El Nino
further reducing milk production in New Zealand's summer, was
pushing up prices.
    "All up, the slow start and limited GDT offerings are
expected to continue to be price-supportive for now, especially
while it's the European seasonal lull for milk supply and
seasonal high period for Chinese milk imports," ANZ analysts
said in a research note.
    After rising steadily since 2008 to scale record highs in
2013, global dairy prices sharply dropped because of slowing
economic growth in China and global oversupply of milk products.
China is New Zealand's top export market and the world's largest
importer of whole milk powder. 
    The total amount of milk powders, butters, cheese and other
commodity dairy products fell 2.2 percent from two weeks ago,
while average prices for all products climbed 10.3 percent to
$2,834 per tonne, up from a record low of $1,815 in August. 
    Prices for whole milk powder, the most traded product at the
auction, rose 12.9 percent to $2,824 per tonne, bouncing further
off of $1,590 touched in August, the lowest since the auctions
began in 2008. 
    Prices for skim milk powder rose 13.4 percent and anhydrous
milk fat rose 9.9 percent. Butter milk powder rose 13.8 percent
and cheddar increased 0.5 percent. 
    Gains at the latest auction give further hope that global
dairy prices will stabilise. 
    Lower dairy prices this year reduced Fonterra's costs and
helped boost the cooperative's profit, but weighed heavily on
the company's farmer-shareholders whose incomes have been
slashed in the last year. 
    Fonterra is continuing a business review it started at the
end of last year to reduce costs. Fonterra said last month it
would cut 227 more jobs than previously flagged, taking the
losses to 750 or more than 4 percent of the company's 16,000
workers globally. 

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by John
Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
