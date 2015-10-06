UPDATE 1-Dairy prices rise, volumes drop at auction -NZ's Fonterra

WELLINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Global dairy prices rose to their highest since March, pulling further away from recent 12-year lows in decreased supply. The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) price index climbed 9.9 percent at fortnightly auctions held by New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra late on Tuesday. Slowing supply, which could be intensified by El Nino further reducing milk production in New Zealand's summer, was pushing up prices. "All up, the slow start and limited GDT offerings are expected to continue to be price-supportive for now, especially while it's the European seasonal lull for milk supply and seasonal high period for Chinese milk imports," ANZ analysts said in a research note. After rising steadily since 2008 to scale record highs in 2013, global dairy prices sharply dropped because of slowing economic growth in China and global oversupply of milk products. China is New Zealand's top export market and the world's largest importer of whole milk powder. The total amount of milk powders, butters, cheese and other commodity dairy products fell 2.2 percent from two weeks ago, while average prices for all products climbed 10.3 percent to $2,834 per tonne, up from a record low of $1,815 in August. Prices for whole milk powder, the most traded product at the auction, rose 12.9 percent to $2,824 per tonne, bouncing further off of $1,590 touched in August, the lowest since the auctions began in 2008. Prices for skim milk powder rose 13.4 percent and anhydrous milk fat rose 9.9 percent. Butter milk powder rose 13.8 percent and cheddar increased 0.5 percent. Gains at the latest auction give further hope that global dairy prices will stabilise. Lower dairy prices this year reduced Fonterra's costs and helped boost the cooperative's profit, but weighed heavily on the company's farmer-shareholders whose incomes have been slashed in the last year. Fonterra is continuing a business review it started at the end of last year to reduce costs. Fonterra said last month it would cut 227 more jobs than previously flagged, taking the losses to 750 or more than 4 percent of the company's 16,000 workers globally. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by John Stonestreet)