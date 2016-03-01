FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2016 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Global dairy prices recover slightly in overnight auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with detail)
    WELLINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - International dairy prices
recovered slightly in the overnight GlobalDairyTrade auction
held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's
biggest dairy exporter.
    The GDT Price Index climbed 1.4 percent, with an average
selling price of $2,253 per tonne, in the auction held overnight
Tuesday. Whole milk powder, which makes up the bulk of the
auction, rose 5.5 percent to $1,974. 
    A total of 21,880 tonnes was sold at the latest auction,
falling 0.6 percent from the previous one, GlobalDairyTrade
said. 
    After rising steadily since 2008 to scale record highs in
2013, global dairy prices have dropped sharply because of
slowing economic growth in China and global oversupply of milk
products. 
    The weak dairy prices have put significant pressure on New
Zealand farmers, with an estimated 80 percent currently
operating below break-even.
    While the latest auction result is "great news for NZ's
dairy farmers, a sustained price recovery is likely to be some
way off," said  AgriHQ dairy analyst Susan Kilsby.  Overall
market sentiment "still remains very bearish as global milk
production is still expanded and stocks of dairy commodities are
building,"  she added.
    The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for March 15. 
    The auction platform was set up by Fonterra and is operated
by trading manager CRA International.
    Participants include Fonterra,  Amul, Arla Foods, Arla Foods
Ingredients, DairyAmerica, Euroserum and Murray Goulburn.
Products traded on the twice-monthly auction include whole milk
powder, skim milk powder, butter, cheese, anhydrous milk fat,
among others.


 (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

