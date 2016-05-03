FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Global dairy prices fall, but whole milk prices on the rise
May 3, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Global dairy prices fall, but whole milk prices on the rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Charlotte Greenfield
    WELLINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - International milk prices
slipped on Wednesday, weighing on hopes that prices were
beginning to recover after two consecutive auctions of gains.
    The fortnightly Global Dairy Price auction, held early on  
Wednesday morning, showed prices had dipped 1.4 percent to
$2,203 per tonne. 
    A total of 20,615 tonnes was sold at the latest auction,
falling 2.8 percent from the previous one.
    However, analysts said the news was not all bad, especially
for New Zealand, which has been struggling with the loss in
value of its largest export.
    Whole milk powder (WMP) prices, the main dairy commodity
exported by the Pacific nation, rose 0.7 percent to $2,176.
    "The lift in WMP prices on GDT was supported by the lower
volumes on offer as we near the end of NZ's milk production
season," said AgriHQ dairy analyst Susan Kilsby in a research
note.
    "The weakness in the other dairy commodities is not
surprising given these commodities are influenced to a much
greater degree by supply from the Northern Hemisphere," Kilsby
added, saying milk production in Europe and the U.S. was
currently strong.
    The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 fell to $0.6917 from as high
as $0.7054 the previous day.
    The auction results affects the New Zealand currency as the
dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the nation's gross
domestic product.
    An around 60 percent fall in dairy prices since early 2014
has also hit the country's economy.
    The sector was until recently the backbone of the economy,
representing around 25 percent of exports, but in the past two
years farmers have had NZ$7 billion ($4.74 billion) wiped off
their collective revenue.
    The Global Dairy Trade auctions, which were set up by
Fonterra and operated by trading manager CRA
International, are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for May 17.
    

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
