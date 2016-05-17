FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global dairy prices rise as volumes drop
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 17, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

Global dairy prices rise as volumes drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Charlotte Greenfield
    WELLINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - International milk prices
rose on Wednesday, providing further hope for struggling farmers
after prices dipped in a previous auction.
    The fortnightly Global Dairy Price auction, held in the
early hours of Wednesday morning, showed prices had climbed 2.6
percent to an average selling price of $2,283 per tonne.
    The index had fallen 1.4 percent in the previous auction,
which had caused concerns that dairy prices may not be
recovering after two consecutive auctions of gains.
    Whole milk prices gained 3.0 percent while butter rose 3.8
percent.
    Much of the rise in prices was on the back of falling
volumes, which dropped 12.1 percent to 18,113 tonnes. 
    "The GDT result last night was positive with the market now
heading in the right direction, but the result was off low
volumes," said AgriHQ dairy analyst Susan Kilsby in a research
note.
    "Hopefully the market can sustain this positive direction as
offer volumes start to increase in the coming months," she
added.
   New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra, which
controls around a third of the world's dairy trade, said on
Monday that its milk collection for last season had dropped 3.0
percent. 
    The New Zealand dollar rose to $0.6810 after the
auction from as low as $0.6748 the previous day.
    The auction results affects the New Zealand currency as the
dairy sector generates more than 70 percent of the nation's
gross domestic product.
    An around 60 percent fall in dairy prices since early 2014
has also hit the country's economy.
    The sector was until recently the backbone of the economy,
representing around 25 percent of exports, but in the past two
years farmers have had NZ$7 billion ($4.74 billion) wiped off
their collective revenue.
    The Global Dairy Trade auctions, which were set up by
Fonterra and operated by trading manager CRA
International, are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for June 1.


 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
