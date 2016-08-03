FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 2-Global dairy price bounce could point to ongoing recovery
August 2, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Global dairy price bounce could point to ongoing recovery

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Global dairy prices rise 6.6 pct, most since Oct 2015
    * Result could point to ongoing recovery - analysts
    * NZ dairy farmers cautiously optimistic - industry group
chairman

 (Adds analyst and industry comment, survey data)
    By Charlotte Greenfield
    WELLINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A strong bounce in global
dairy prices on Wednesday suggested dairy might finally be
beginning to recover, giving hope to beleaguered farmers. 
    A Global Dairy Trade auction held in the early hours of
Wednesday morning showed dairy prices rose 6.6 percent to an
average of $2,436 per tonne with whole milk powder surging 9.9
percent to an average of $2,265.
    The dairy price percent gain was the most since October
2015. 
    The strength of the growth as well as broad-based rises
across almost all products sold at the auction pointed to an
ongoing recovery in international dairy prices. A global milk
supply glut that was now beginning to ease had caused sharp
drops in prices in the past two years.
    "Dairy commodity markets are waking up to the fact that milk
production is slowing across the globe," said AgriHQ dairy
analyst Susan Kilsby. 
    Lower returns were stemming the strong growth of European
milk production while growing U.S. production made less of a
dent on international prices as it was mainly consumed
domestically.
    New Zealand dairy farmers were breathing a cautious sigh of
relief, but wanted to see further gains before they were
confident in a recovery.
    "It feels like we've turned a corner, there's enough things
pointing to that, but I don't want to get my hopes up just yet,"
said Andrew Hoggard, dairy chairman for industry group Federated
Farmers.
    Sliding prices have put dairy farmers in New Zealand, the
world's biggest dairy exporter, under pressure, with more than
85 percent operating below break-even levels.
    Further evidence of a recovery came on Wednesday as dairy
was the best-performing commodity in July with milk powder
rising 4.1 percent and butter gaining 5.2 percent, according to
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's commodity price index.
    "From here, we expect rapidly tightening global supply to
lift prices further over 2016," said ASB Bank rural economist
Nathan Penny. 
    New Zealand should benefit from strong gains in whole milk
powder since its farmers dominate the sector. Whole milk power's
premium to skim milk increased to 15 percent in Wednesday's
auction, up from 8 percent previously. 
    Earlier this week, dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group
Ltd  maintained its forecast payout for its New
Zealand farmer shareholders at NZ$4.25 ($3.06) per kg of milk.
The latest estimated break-even level is NZ$5.05, according to
industry group Dairy New Zealand. 
    The Global Dairy Trade auctions are held twice a month, with
the next one scheduled for Aug. 16.
    
    
($1 = 1.3887 New Zealand dollars)

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Rebecca Howard; Editing
by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
