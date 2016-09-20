FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
RPT-Dairy prices rise, volumes drop at auction -NZ's Fonterra
September 20, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

RPT-Dairy prices rise, volumes drop at auction -NZ's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to widen distribution)
    Sept 20 (Reuters) - International milk prices rose while
volumes dropped in this month's second auction held by New
Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy
exporter.
    Fonterra's GDT Price Index climbed 1.7 percent, with an
average selling price of $2,975 per tonne, in the auction held
on Tuesday.
    The index rose 7.7 pct at the previous sale, said Fonterra,
which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n'
Fruity.
    A total of 35,086 tonnes was sold at the latest auction,
falling 4.5 percent from the previous one, the cooperative said
on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
    The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for October 4.
    The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar 
as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the
nation's gross domestic product.
    The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about
10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy
trade.

 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
 ))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
