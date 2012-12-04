Dairy price slip at NZ Fonterra auction

WELLINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - International milk prices slipped at the latest dairy auction, led by falls in the prices for whole milk powder, New Zealand’s Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, said on Wednesday.

Fonterra’s Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, which covers a range of 30 products and contract periods on offer, fell 2.0 percent, with an average selling price of $3.290 per tonne. This followed a 0.7 percent rise at the previous auction.

Prices eased after rising at seven of the previous eight sales.

Dairy prices, which peaked in October 2007, have gained more than 20 percent since the middle of the year, in part because a drought in the United States has raised demand for New Zealand dairy products.

Meanwhile, a pullback in domestic milk production from record levels seen in past seasons has led to a better alignment of supply and demand.

At the latest auction, prices for whole milk powder fell 3.5 percent, while cheddar prices slipped 2.4 percent. A further slide in the index was limited by a 3.7 percent rise in anhydrous milk fat prices.

Full details of the auction are at www.globaldairytrade.info

Fonterra holds two auctions a month, with results from the next one due on Dec. 19.

The cooperative set its forecast payout for the current season at NZ$5.65-NZ$5.75, after slashing its final payout for the 2012 season due to a strong domestic currency.

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls nearly a quarter of the world’s dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand’s gross domestic product.

Dairy produce makes up more than a quarter of New Zealand’s NZ$48 billion export earnings, and the currency is often sensitive to movements in prices.

Fonterra’s Shareholders Fund has gained around 25 percent since its debut on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges last week.

The fund is based on dividends from Fonterra shares, and is designed to help the co-operative to bolster its balance sheet so it can fund expansion plans. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)