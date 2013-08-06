FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dairy prices fall, volumes soar at auction - NZ's Fonterra
August 6, 2013 / 3:06 PM / in 4 years

Dairy prices fall, volumes soar at auction - NZ's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - International milk prices fell for the first time in one and a half months, while volumes jumped in the latest auction held by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group, its first since becoming embroiled in a food contamination scare.

Fonterra’s GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, fell 2.4 percent, with an average selling price of $4,847 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

The drop followed a 5.3 percent rise in the previous sale, said Fonterra, the world’s biggest dairy exporter which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n’ Fruity.

A total of 60,587 tonnes was sold, rising 59.7 percent on the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). This is the highest quantity sold in more than three years, website data showed.

Fonterra has come under fire from the New Zealand government, farmers and financial regulators for its handling of the food contamination scare that has triggered product recalls and spooked parents from China to Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Ratul Ray Chaudhuri in Bangalore, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
