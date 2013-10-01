FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dairy prices rise, volumes fall at NZ's Fonterra auction
#Financials
October 1, 2013 / 3:14 PM / in 4 years

Dairy prices rise, volumes fall at NZ's Fonterra auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - International milk prices rose, while volumes slipped in the latest auction held on Tuesday by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter.

Fonterra’s GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, rose 2.4 percent, with an average selling price of $4,980 per tonne, in the auction.

The jump followed a 0.3 percent rise in the previous sale, said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n’ Fruity.

A total of 45,253 tonnes was sold, a drop of 3 percent from the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).

The auctions are held twice a month with the next one due on Oct. 15.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector is a major export earner for the country and generates more than 7 percent of gross domestic product.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by around 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

