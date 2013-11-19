FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dairy prices edge up, volumes rise at auction-New Zealand's Fonterra
November 19, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

Dairy prices edge up, volumes rise at auction-New Zealand's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - International milk prices edged higher in the second auction this month, while volumes rose in the sale held by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter.

Fonterra’s GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, rose 0.1 percent, with an average selling price of $4,805 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

The rise followed a 1.8 percent fall in the previous sale, said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n’ Fruity.

A total of 52,297 tonnes was sold, up 6.1 percent on the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).

The auctions are held twice a month with the next one due on Dec. 3.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector is a major export earner for the country and generates more than 7 percent of gross domestic product.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by around 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
