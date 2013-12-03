FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Dairy prices rise, volumes shrink at auction - NZ's Fonterra
December 3, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Dairy prices rise, volumes shrink at auction - NZ's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to add Reuters in dateline)

Dec 3 (Reuters) - International milk prices went up for the second time in a row, while volumes fell in the latest auction held by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter.

Fonterra’s GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, rose 3.9 percent, with an average selling price of $4,973 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

The jump followed a 0.1 percent rise in the previous sale, said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n’ Fruity.

A total of 51,944 tonnes was sold, down 0.7 percent on the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).

The auctions are held twice a month with the next one due on Dec. 17.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector is a major export earner for the country and generates more than 7 percent of gross domestic product.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by around 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman and Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Barker)

