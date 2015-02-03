RPT-Dairy prices rise, volumes drop at auction -NZ's Fonterra

(Repeats without change to text) Feb 3 (Reuters) - International milk prices rose while volumes dropped in this month's first auction held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter. Fonterra's GDT Price Index climbed 9.4 percent, with an average selling price of $3,042 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday. The index rose 1 pct at the previous sale, said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n' Fruity. A total of 28,000 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, falling 10.6 percent from the previous one, the cooperative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for February 17. The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the nation's gross domestic product. The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. (Bengaluru Commodities desk)