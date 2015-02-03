UPDATE 1-Dairy prices rise, volumes drop at auction -NZ's Fonterra

* Main price index rises 9.4 pct * Fourth consecutive auction rise * Backs payout prospects, lifts NZ dlr (Adds comment, market reaction, changes dateline) WELLINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - International milk prices rose while volumes dropped in this month's first auction held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, bolstering hopes that prices have bottomed and lifting the local currency. Fonterra's GDT Price Index climbed 9.4 percent, with an average selling price of $3,042 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday. It was the fourth consecutive lift in prices. "This auction result removes much of the downside risk to our NZ$4.70/kg milk price forecast for this season," said ASB Bank rural economist Nathan Penny. Fonterra has cut its forecast payout to farmers to NZ$4.70 a kg, which assumed a lift in prices. Penny said the latest result also supported a forecast of a NZ$6.00/kg payout in 2015/16. Dry weather and weak prices have seen farmers trim production, and Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, has cut the volumes being offered for sale in the auctions. Last week, it said it expected production for the rest of the season to the end of May would be down 3.3 percent because of the dry conditions. Prices for the key wholemilk powder product, which underpins Fonterra's farmer payout, rose 19.2 percent. A total of 28,000 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, falling 10.6 percent from the previous one, the cooperative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for Feb. 17. The auction results also helped to lift the New Zealand dollar which rose to a high of $0.7435 from $0.7280 before the auction. It last traded at $0.7388. The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. (Gyles Beckford and Bengaluru Commodities Desk; editing by Susan Thomas)