UPDATE 1-Dairy prices rise, volumes drop at auction -NZ's Fonterra
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 3, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dairy prices rise, volumes drop at auction -NZ's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Main price index rises 9.4 pct
    * Fourth consecutive auction rise
    * Backs payout prospects, lifts NZ dlr

 (Adds comment, market reaction, changes dateline)
    WELLINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - International milk prices rose
while volumes dropped in this month's first auction held by New
Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, bolstering hopes that
prices have bottomed and lifting the local currency.
    Fonterra's GDT Price Index climbed 9.4 percent, with an
average selling price of $3,042 per tonne, in the auction held
on Tuesday. It was the fourth consecutive lift in prices.
    "This auction result removes much of the downside risk to
our NZ$4.70/kg milk price forecast for this season," said ASB
Bank rural economist Nathan Penny.
    Fonterra has cut its forecast payout to farmers to NZ$4.70 a
kg, which assumed a lift in prices.
    Penny said the latest result also supported a forecast of a
NZ$6.00/kg payout in 2015/16.
    Dry weather and weak prices have seen farmers trim
production, and Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter,
has cut the volumes being offered for sale in the auctions.
    Last week, it said it expected production for the rest of
the season to the end of May would be down 3.3 percent because
of the dry conditions. 
    Prices for the key wholemilk powder product, which underpins
Fonterra's farmer payout, rose 19.2 percent.
    A total of 28,000 tonnes was sold at the latest auction,
falling 10.6 percent from the previous one, the cooperative said
on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
    The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for Feb. 17.
    The auction results also helped to lift the New Zealand
dollar which rose to a high of $0.7435 from $0.7280
before the auction. It last traded at $0.7388.
    The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about
10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy
trade. 
    

 (Gyles Beckford and Bengaluru Commodities Desk; editing by
Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
