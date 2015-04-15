FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dairy prices fall, volumes increase at auction -NZ's Fonterra
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

Dairy prices fall, volumes increase at auction -NZ's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - International milk prices fell while
volumes increased in this month's second auction held by New
Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy
exporter.
    Fonterra's GDT Price Index dipped 3.6 percent, with an
average selling price of $2,620 per tonne, in the auction held
on Wednesday.
    The index fell 10.8 pct at the previous sale, said Fonterra,
which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n'
Fruity.
    A total of 25,596 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, an
increase of 10.5 percent from the previous one, the cooperative
said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
    The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for May 5.
    The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar 
as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the
nation's gross domestic product.
    The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about
10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy
trade.
 
 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.