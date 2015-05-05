FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dairy prices slump as rising production meets dwindling demand
May 5, 2015

UPDATE 1-Dairy prices slump as rising production meets dwindling demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    WELLINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - Global dairy prices slumped to
their lowest in nearly six years on Tuesday as milk powder
producers struggled to find buyers for their increased
production with demand easing in Asia and other emerging
regions.
    The latest Global DairyTrade auction held by New Zealand
dairy exporter Fonterra dipped 3.5 percent, taking the
average selling price to $2,515 per tonne, its weakest since
December. 
    The fourth consecutive fall seen at the fortnightly offer
took the auction's price index to 730, its lowest since August
2009.
    The fall was led by a 7.5 percent slide in skim milk powder,
following an expected ramp up in supply, particularly from
European producers, after a lift in production quotas in the
region. Whole milk powder prices slipped 1.8 percent. 
    "The price action for skim milk powder points to immense
competitive pressure from both the U.S. and Europe (the two
largest global suppliers) with prices now down 30 percent over
the last four auctions," ANZ analysts said in a note.
    The latest fall in volatile dairy prices takes the Global
DairyTrade index 3.5 percent lower since the start of the year,
adding to a 50 percent tumble seen in 2014, when falling demand
from China and import bans in Russia had knocked demand for
dairy products.
    Ongoing weakness in dairy prices prompted Fonterra, the
world's largest dairy exporter to cut its farmgate milk price to
an eight-year low of NZ$4.50 per kilograms milk solids last
week. 
   

 (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Wellington and Bengaluru
Commodities desk)

