UPDATE 1-Dairy prices jump, volumes remain low at auction -NZ's Fonterra

WELLINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Global dairy prices shot up to their highest since April as supply remained low, helping prices pull further away from recent 12-year lows. The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) price index climbed 16.5 percent at fortnightly auctions held by New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra late on Tuesday. Prices have been recovering since Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, in the past month has been reducing the amount of commodity dairy products offered at auctions to help offset a sharp drop in prices. AgriHQ dairy analyst Susan Kilsby said the increase, the largest in five years, exceeded forecasts and was primarily due to market expectations that prices will continue to firm throughout the remainder of the season. Also helping was climate change. "Buyers are aware that a drier than normal summer will slow milk output in NZ, therefore we are starting to see a little more urgency from buyers wishing to secure purchases," Kilsby added. After rising steadily since 2008 to scale record highs in 2013, global dairy prices sharply dropped because of slowing economic growth in China and global oversupply of milk products. China is New Zealand's top export market and the world's largest importer of whole milk powder. The total amount of milk powders, butter, cheese and other commodity dairy products sold remained low, but average prices for all products climbed more than 15 percent to $2,568 per tonne, off a record low of $1,815 in August. Prices for whole milk powder, the most traded product at the auction, jumped 20.6 percent to $2,495 per tonne, while skim milk power and anhydrous milk fat rose 17 percent and 13.7 percent respectively. Butter milk powder prices dipped nearly 2 percent whereas cheddar was up 10.7 percent. Gains seen at the latest auction suggests that global dairy prices may stabilise as Fonterra continues to cut its supply. The cooperative's forecast offer volumes was reduced by a further 22,050 metric tonnes over the next 12 months with a 15,200 metric tonne decrease occurring over the next three months. It also canceled initial plans for 7,850 metric tonnes due later in the year. In May, Fonterra slashed its forecast farmgate price to a 10-year low and cut hundreds of jobs, a move that pose wider risks to the economy of the world's largest dairy exporting country. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)