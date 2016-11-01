FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Global dairy prices rise as tighter supply boosts recovery
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 8:15 PM / in 10 months

Global dairy prices rise as tighter supply boosts recovery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - International milk prices rose
in an auction held early on Wednesday, underscoring the growing
recovery in prices. 
    The Global Dairy Price index climbed 11.4 percent with an
average selling price of $3,327 per tonne.
   The latest rise meant prices had increased in six of the
seven fortnightly auctions held since August, giving confidence
to the dairy industry that prices were in the midst of an
ongoing recovery. 
    "Dairy markets reacted sharply to tightening milk supply in
New Zealand with milk powder prices rocketing up," said Susan
Kilsby, dairy analyst at AgriHQ, in a research note.
    Dairy giant Fonterra said last week a
wetter-than-usual start to the New Zealand spring had meant
Fonterra's milk collection in October was down, a factor that
would likely impact the whole season's balance. 
    Fonterra collects the majority of milk in New Zealand, the
world's largest dairy exporter, and so the processor's lower
collection combined with falling milk production in Europe would
likely temper global supply.
    Prices for dairy ingredients like milk and butter have
fallen sharply for more than two years, hit by a global
oversupply, squeezing the finances of farmers and producers and
pushing many towards consolidation in search of economies of
scale.
    A total of 27,735 tonnes was sold at the latest auction,
falling 12 percent from the previous one.
    Prices for whole milk powder, one of New Zealand's main
export products, soared 19.8 percent to $3,317.
    The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar 
as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the
nation's gross domestic product.
    The Kiwi was trading around $0.7177, up 0.4 percent, after
the auction.
    The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for Nov. 15.

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.