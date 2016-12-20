BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
SYDNEY, Dec 21 International milk prices fell for the first time in more than two months in an auction early on Wednesday as a recent recovery in the dairy industry unexpectedly reversed course. The Global Dairy Index fell 0.5 percent, with an average selling price of $3,656 per tonne. The fall is the first fortnightly slide since Oct. 4, ending a rally that has seen prices rise some 20 percent. "The index dropped 0.5 percent largely due to whole milk powder prices softening," Susan Kilsby, dairy analyst at AgriHQ, said in a research note. "Fonterra increased the volume of whole milk powder on offer ... there was not quite enough demand to soak up the additional product offered." A total of 22,321 tonnes was sold, a decrease of 0.7 percent from the previous auction, Fonterra said. The fall was a blow for dairy farmers who have been squeezed after prices for dairy ingredients like milk and butter fell sharply for more than two years by a global oversupply. Dairy analysts had expected a continued recovery in prices as a global supply surplus is eroded amid stronger international demand. The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the country's gross domestic product. The kiwi was trading around $0.6912, or down 0.23 percent, after the auction. (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by G Crosse)
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg