UPDATE 1-Dairy prices rise, volumes fall at auction - NZ's Fonterra
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 21, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dairy prices rise, volumes fall at auction - NZ's Fonterra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - International milk prices rose for the first time this year, while volumes fell in the auction held on Tuesday by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter.

Fonterra’s GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, rose 1.4 percent, with an average selling price of $5,025 per tonne.

A total of 41,024 tonnes was sold, down 11.6 percent from the previous auction on Jan. 7, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector is a major export earner for the country and generates more than 7 percent of gross domestic product.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by around 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
