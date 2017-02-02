FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Fonterra raises Australia farmgate milk price to A$5.20
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 2, 2017 / 3:39 AM / 7 months ago

Fonterra raises Australia farmgate milk price to A$5.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dairy giant Fonterra on Wednesday raised its Australian farmgate milk payout by A$0.10 to A$5.20 ($3.97) as falling production pushed up prices.

"Production has fallen across the major exporting regions, particularly Europe and New Zealand, and we've seen a significant decline in Australian milk supply," Australia managing director René Dedoncker said in a statement on the co-operative's website.

($1 = 1.3098 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Tom Hogue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.