FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Fonterra Australia to raise average farmgate milk price to A$5.10 for 2016/17
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 27, 2016 / 1:26 AM / 10 months ago

Fonterra Australia to raise average farmgate milk price to A$5.10 for 2016/17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Fonterra Australia said on Thursday it has increased its average farmgate milk price to A$5.10 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) for the 2016/17 season, after seeing rises in auction prices in August and September.

"Although the global market remains volatile, since the beginning of the season, global milk supply has continued to decline significantly while demand has remained relatively stable," Fonterra Australia Managing Director René Dedoncker said in a statement.

Reporting by Sonali Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.