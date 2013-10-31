FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Fonterra takes 6 pct shareholding in Australia's Bega Cheese
October 31, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's Fonterra takes 6 pct shareholding in Australia's Bega Cheese

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra has acquired a 6 percent shareholding in Australia’s Bega Cheese Ltd for A$46 million ($44 million), the world’s largest dairy exporter said on Friday.

Fonterra, which already has a licensing agreement with Bega, said it acquired 9.3 million shares at A$4.95 per share, roughly a 12 percent premium to their A$4.41 closing price on Thursday.

“Australia is an important market for Fonterra, and we are committed to growing our already strong presence,” Fonterra Chief Executive Theo Spierings said in a statement.

“There has recently been a lot of consolidation activity in the Australian dairy industry. It is important that Fonterra participates, and we have confidence in Bega and the strategy it is pursuing.”

The announcement comes during an international bidding war for Australia’s Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd (WCB), which is 18 percent owned by Bega. ($1 = 1.0560 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
