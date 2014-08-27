FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fonterra sees scope for more China partnerships
August 27, 2014 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

Fonterra sees scope for more China partnerships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra may consider additional partnerships with Chinese dairy companies in the future, but not those involved in the infant formula market, Chief Executive Theo Spierings told Reuters on Wednesday.

Spierings was speaking after Fonterra announced it was buying a $524 million stake in China’s Hangzhou Beingmate Group .

“In the field of infant nutrition no, but when you look at our UHT play and our plays into food service, I‘m not saying no at this point in time. Partnerships are the key to China in the world of food and dairy,” he said.

“When you talk about getting everyday nutrition and UHT milk into every household, I can think of a few good partners.” (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

