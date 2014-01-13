FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fonterra recalls 8,700 bottles of cream after tests show evidence of E.Coli
January 13, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

Fonterra recalls 8,700 bottles of cream after tests show evidence of E.Coli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Fonterra said on Monday it was conducting a voluntary recall of bottles of cream distributed in New Zealand’s North Island after tests showed evidence of E.Coli.

Fonterra said it was recalling 8,700 bottles of 300 millilitre and 500 millilitre bottles of Anchor and Pams fresh cream with a ‘best before date’ of Jan. 21, 2014, distributed to retail and food service outlets.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience and concern this recall might cause but food safety and quality are our top priorities,” said Peter McClure, Fonterra Brands NZ Managing Director, in an emailed statement.

Fonterra recalled infant milk formula and sports drinks in several markets, including China last year after initial tests found a potentially fatal bacteria. However, tests later found the initial finding was incorrect. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

