Fonterra CEO cautious on dairy demand recovery
#Financials
May 27, 2015 / 10:34 PM / 2 years ago

Fonterra CEO cautious on dairy demand recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra on Thursday said it was cautious about any improvement in global dairy demand, and any recovery in prices would depend on buying from China and Southeast Asia as geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and Africa has sapped buying from those regions.

“We are a bit cautious about demand,” Theo Spierings, CEO of the world’s largest dairy exporter, told Reuters in an interview.

“I really think that the recovery of demand really has to be driven by China and Southeast Asia because I don’t see the Middle East and Africa improving given the geopolitical situation.”

He added that given persistently low global milk prices, the co-op would review its offshore investments, particularly its farming operations in China, while manufacturing investments in New Zealand would continue. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
