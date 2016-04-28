UPDATE 1-Fonterra's strong China imports offer hope to troubled NZ dairy farmers

* Fonterra says seeing strong imports into Asia and Latin America

* Says its imports into China jumped 14 pct y/y in February

* Says NZ, Australia milk output down in ten months to March

* China imports growing on lower domestic stocks -BNZ economist (Adds Prime Minister Key’s recent trip to China)

By Rebecca Howard

WELLINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Beleaguered dairy farmers in New Zealand can now see a glimmer of hope. After being hammered by a plunge in prices in a world market flush with supply, things are finally improving as China is buying more.

New Zealand-based Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world’s top dairy exporter, said its February shipments into key consumer China rose 14 percent year-on-year. Imports for the 12 months to February rose 6 percent, versus a 1 percent gain in the year to January.

The pick up in Chinese imports is being driven by a drawdown in local stockpiles - a good sign for farmers in New Zealand, according to analysts. Around 85 percent of the farmers are currently operating at a loss, with prices down more than half since early 2014 amid a global surplus.

“Our feeling is the extreme excess we saw a year or so ago in stockpiles in China has been coming out. If that is true you would expect import demand would start matching domestic demand again,” said Bank of New Zealand Senior Economist Doug Steel.

Higher prices in New Zealand’s fortnightly Global Dairy Price auction suggest “some more buying as well”, he added.

China has been an important market for New Zealand exports since the latter became the first Western country to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with the Asian giant in 2008.

Prime Minister John Key recently led a high-level business delegation to China and one of the reasons for the visit was to discuss an upgrade of the FTA, with an emphasis on improving access for dairy products.

According to media reports, Trade Minister Todd McClay will continue the talks with his Chinese counterpart at an APEC trade ministers’ summit in Peru later this year.

Earlier this week, Australia’s top dairy producer, Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd issued a profit warning, citing slow China sales, but analysts said the forecast could have been driven by issues specific to the company rather than the general milk market.

Apart from China, Fonterra said it was seeing a pick up in shipments to other markets. Its Latin American import volumes rose 10 percent in the year to December and Asia volumes, excluding China, gained 8 percent.

Milk production, however, has dropped as farmers respond to low prices, Fonterra said, adding its New Zealand milk output fell 3.3 percent in the 10 months to March and Australia production fell 1.4 percent.

Production for the rest of the New Zealand season ending May “will continue to be influenced by changes in farming systems, such as decreased stocking rates and supplementary feeding” as farmers respond to low milk prices, said Fonterra.

Production growth rates in the European Union have steadied, while easing in the other major exporting nations, it added.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, global milk supply is estimated to outstrip domestic consumption by close to 2 million tonnes this year, or enough to fill more than 500 Olympic-size swimming pools. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)