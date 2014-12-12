NZ's Fonterra cuts supply forecast due to lower prices

WELLINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra dairy co-operative on Friday cut its supply forecast for the current season, citing the risk that a lower price paid to farmers for milk may impact volumes in the coming months.

The world’s largest dairy co-operative said it expected to collect 1.584 billion kilograms of milk solids from its farmer shareholders during the season to May, leaving production unchanged from last year.

The company had previously forecast production to rise 2 percent to a record high. ($1 = 1.2860 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)