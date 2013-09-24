FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand's Fonterra raises payout guidance for 2014
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2013 / 4:57 AM / 4 years ago

New Zealand's Fonterra raises payout guidance for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, raised its forecast payout to farmers for the coming season by more than 6 percent because of strong demand and high prices.

The dairy giant said on Tuesday that it was raising its forecast by 50 NZ cents a kilo of milk solids to NZ$8.30 ($6.95)a kilo from a previous forecast NZ$7.80.

It held its forecast dividend from its value-added consumer activities at 32 NZ cents, taking the total forecast for the 2014 payout to NZ$8.62. That compares with the expected payout for the 2013 season of NZ$7.82.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly one-third of the world dairy trade and generates around 7 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. ($1 = 1.1946 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.