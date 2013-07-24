FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Fonterra lowers 2013 f'cast, confirms farmer payout
July 24, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's Fonterra lowers 2013 f'cast, confirms farmer payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra , the world’s largest dairy producer, said on Thursday that it expected its earnings for the current year to be below forecast because of the impact of drought and restructuring of its Australian business.

However, it said its payout to farmers would remain unchanged at NZ$6.12 as would its forecast dividend range of 45-50 NZ cents a share.

It said it expected earnings before interest and tax of around NZ$1 billion ($796 million) from its forecast of NZ$1.079 billion.

It said a rise in global milk powder prices has impacted its margins, while its Australian business remains under pressure.

Units in the Fonterra Shareholders Fund, which is a unit trust based on the dividends from Fonterra’s shares held by farmers, close don Wednesday at NZ$7.48.

$1=NZ$1.256 Gyles Beckford

