UPDATE 1-Fonterra cuts 2012/13 payout forecast on strong NZD

WELLINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, cut the forecast payout to its farmer-shareholders for the year by 5 percent on Tuesday as a strong currency offset recovering global dairy prices.

The country’s biggest company revised its total payout forecast range for the 2012/13 season to NZ$5.65 - NZ$5.75 ($4.56-$4.64), down 30 cents on the previous forecast range given in May.

A stubbornly strong currency, which has gained around 4 percent this year, had wiped out the impact of a pick up in global dairy prices seen in past months.

“Anything above 80 cents is high for dairy farmers,” said Con Williams, agricultural economist at ANZ-National Bank, adding that a lower payout would cut farm investment, and retail spending coming from the country’s biggest industry.

The announcement triggered slight selling of the New Zealand dollar, which slipped to a session low of $0.8057 from $0.8082.

The reduced forecast comprises a payout of NZ$5.25 a kilogram (kg) of milk solids and a further 40 to 50 NZ cents dividend from its consumer business, which sells its branded cheese, yoghurt and other dairy products.

The original season payout forecast in May was made up of a milk price of NZ$5.50 a kg of milk solids and dividend of between 45-55 NZ cents.

The final payout for the just ended 2011/12 season is yet to be declared but is expected to be around NZ$6.45-NZ$6.55.

Williams at ANZ said that a rise in milk production from the past season and forecasts for higher dairy prices in coming months would keep the country’s dairy exports buoyant, although further kiwi strength posed a risk.

“As long as the New Zealand dollar doesn’t move higher, exports from the dairy industry should still be pretty good,” Williams said.

Fonterra, owned by around 10,500 dairy farmers, controls about a third of the world’s dairy exports, and accounts for around 7 percent of New Zealand GDP and a quarter of exports.

Chairman Sir Henry van der Heyden said currency strength had offset a recovery in the global dairy trade-weighted index, a global benchmark set at Fonterra’s fortnightly auctions, which has recovered from a 2 1/2-year low hit earlier in the year.

“We’ve actually seen improving prices in recent global dairy trade (GDT) trading events, but the strength of the Kiwi dollar is eroding any gains,” Van der Heyden said in a statement.

Fonterra added that the ongoing drought in the United States was reducing dairy supply.

Fonterra is planning to launch an investment fund in November, approved by the co-op’s farmer-shareholders in June, which will be linked to a scheme enabling farmers to trade shares among themselves. The scheme is seen as necessary to strengthen its balance sheet to fund an aggressive expansion into developing markets.

($1 = 1.24 New Zealand dollars)