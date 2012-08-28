FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-NZ's Fonterra cuts 2012/13 forecast on high currency
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 28, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

RPT-NZ's Fonterra cuts 2012/13 forecast on high currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to new story number)

WELLINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s largest company, dairy processor Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd cut its forecast payout to farmers on Tuesday because of a high domestic currency.

Fonterra revised its payout forecast range for the 2012/13 season to NZ$5.65 - NZ$5.75 ($4.56-$4.64), down 30 cents on the previous forecast range given in May.

That compared with expected final payout for the just ended 2011/12 season of NZ$6.45-NZ$6.55.

“We’ve actually seen improving prices in recent Global Dairy Trade (GDT) trading events, but the strength of the Kiwi dollar is eroding any gains,” said Fonterra Chairman Sir Henry van der Heyden.

Fonterra, owned by around 10,500 dairy farmers, controls about a third of the world’s dairy exports, and accounts for around 7 percent of New Zealand GDP and a quarter of exports. ($1 = 1.24 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.