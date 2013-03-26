FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Fonterra ups dairy price payout forecast
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2013 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

NZ's Fonterra ups dairy price payout forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra on Wednesday raised its forecast payout to its dairy farmers to NZ$6.12 ($5.10) for the 2012/13 season on the back of rising dairy prices.

The farmer-owned co-operative, which is the world’s largest exporter of dairy products, increased its forecast from NZ$5.90-NZ$6.00 per kilo of milk solids stated last month.

The forecast payout is lower than a NZ$6.40 final payout for the 2011/12 season and after a record NZ$8.25 paid in the bumper 2010/11 season.

In its interim report, Fonterra said the dry conditions in the North Island since January have created real challenges for farmers, with many turning to supplementary feeds and shifting to once a day milking to maintain the condition of their herds.

“The drought in the third quarter has been more severe and lasted longer than anyone might have predicted,” Fonterra Chairman John Wilson said in a statement.

“We are currently forecasting total milk collection volumes for the full season to finish in line with last season.”

Fonterra is owned by about 10,500 farmers and controls around one-third of the world’s dairy exports, generating more than 7 percent of New Zealand’s gross domestic product.

Late last year it launched a shareholders’ fund as part of a wider scheme to boost its capital structure and free up cash for expansion. The fund gives outside investors access to its dividends, but ownership remains with dairy farmers. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.